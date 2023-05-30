After years of lobbying and pushing, Griffith is now home to its own children's contact centre, provided by Interrelate.
Interrelate, currently being renovated on Banna Avenue, is set to provide a vital service for families with dual-custody or visiting arrangements - providing a safe space for parents to visit children or hand over for a week.
Assistant co-ordinator Rebekah Madill explained the importance of having a centre in Griffith.
"It is very exciting, we're grateful to be here," she said.
"We facilitate supervised contact visits and changeovers if family requires them ... families can be referred to us by court orders, lawyers, other organisations or they can be self-referred."
Previously, the closest centre was located in Wagga Wagga - a four-hour round trip which adds up to a lot of time for families who could be changing over custody every week.
"It's been something that's been lobbied for, for a number of years ... a lot of the lawyers we speak to and a lot of services all say the same thing, there's an overwhelming need in Griffith," Ms Madill said.
"Griffith is big enough that it can start growing and having more services."
Ms Madill explained that they hoped to get through the entire screening process within two weeks - meeting both parents and the child to scope out how they're all feeling and organise an arrangement that suits everyone.
She reassured anyone needing the service who might feel a bit intimidated or nervous about reaching out.
"We're both very approachable, very understanding. This is a big step and there may be some caution, we do take into account when bringing our families into the centre that there are no risks."
The client experience team is available at 1300 473 528. Interrelate is now open Monday to Friday from 9-5 and Saturday from 9-6. While building renovations continue, Interrelate is operating out of Relationships Australia at 140 Banna Avenue.
