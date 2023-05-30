The Area News
Griffith Aged Support Service holds successful first art show

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated May 30 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 4:00pm
The Griffith Aged Support Service's inaugural art show has been hailed a success, with $1000 raised to go towards expanding the service's offerings.

