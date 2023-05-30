The Griffith Aged Support Service's inaugural art show has been hailed a success, with $1000 raised to go towards expanding the service's offerings.
The art show was held in the ROR space from May 25 to 27 and attracted around 60 people over the weekend.
A launch night held on Friday May 26 also worked up a crowd of around 30.
Some 44 works of art by Griffith and Hillston artists were displayed, and the raffle for a work by Anne Mills was ultimately won by Jan Maguire.
Most outstanding work was awarded to Viv Forner for her acrylic piece 'Midnight Magenta.'
"She was incredibly excited to be named the winner, especially given she has just started taking art classes," aged support worker and co-organiser, Yvette Pastro said.
As a result of the art show's success, Ms Pastro hopes to see it become an annual feature.
READ MORE
"We weren't sure how much interest we would get because there were so many other things happening around town that weekend. It would have been nice to attract a few more but for the first of its kind, I think it was a success," she said.
"The highlight for me was seeing such a variety of works, all displayed professionally. It's great to see so much talent in our community."
With the money raised, Ms Pastro hopes to not only expand social activities for seniors but also bring Dementia Australia to Griffith for an information training session.
"Hopefully Dementia Australia can be here for two days and it would be open to the community, aimed at creating awareness and support around dementia," she said.
"Nothing is set in concrete just yet though so we'll wait and see."
Ms Pastro thanked numerous businesses for their support of the event.
"We owe Kristy-Lee Agresta from Rooms of Requirement a great deal of praise for helping organise and lend her space. We also owe a thank you to local businesses In The Frame who supplied the $100 voucher for the favourite painting, Viccari's Bakery for supplying scones and cheesecakes, and the Billabong Bottleshop for supplying prosecco wine for the opening night," Ms Pastro said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.