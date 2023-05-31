IWD events help raise vital funds for women's refuge

A huge thank you to everyone who has supported Soroptimist International Griffith this year by attending our International Women's Day Breakfast and Shine Women's Wellness Day, bought Mother's Day raffle tickets or a sausage at our Bunnings barbecue.
We can only deliver local and international projects for women and girls if we have your support.
As a result of our very successful IWD Breakfast we will be donating over $3000 to the Women's refuge.
In March we donated ten Multi-Sensory Time kits to the five aged care facilities in Griffith and the Library to support people with dementia and their carers.
At the AGM of our Federation of South East Asia Pacific this month our club was awarded the Best Practice Award in the Education category for our 2022 Moorambilla Voices Project which brought two of their top people to Griffith and provided the opportunity for 39 local students to attend their workshops here.
Nine of these students then had the fantastic opportunity to attend the Moorambilla camps and perform at their gala concert in Dubbo.
Two members attended the Council's Community Opinion Group meeting in February. We were there to ask those present for any suggestions for local projects we could undertake.
We are working on one of those suggestions right now (more on that next time!)
We are very interested in getting more feedback from the Griffith community about how you think we can support and empower women and girls in Griffith. Any ideas? Please email your suggestions to sigriffith@siswp.org
