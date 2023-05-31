IWD events help raise vital funds for women's refuge

The Area News
Grifith Soroptimists International Women's Day events help raise vital funds for women's refuge

By Libby Trembath
May 31 2023 - 10:00am
A huge thank you to everyone who has supported Soroptimist International Griffith this year by attending our International Women's Day Breakfast and Shine Women's Wellness Day, bought Mother's Day raffle tickets or a sausage at our Bunnings barbecue.

