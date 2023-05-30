A STRIKE force set up to investigate a fatal accident which killed three young boys and a woman is continuing to work out exactly what happened.
Investigators from Strike Force Spain were on site at Yanco's Research Road on Tuesday, May 30 to further determine the lead up and cause of the quadruple fatal accident on the night of April 4.
The accident killed young mother Tanya Murphy, 36, her two sons Jeremiah and Nathaniel Schmetzer, and Ms Murphy's nephew Malakai Murphy.
A 32-year-old man was charged with several offences the day after the accident, including two counts of stalk and intimidation and one count of aggravated break and enter to commit a serious indictable offence.
The man is scheduled to re-appear in Griffith Local Court on June 8.
Police allege the rear door of a home in Yanco's Cudgel Street was kicked in by the 32-year-old man, with a woman threatened. Police said it was 15 minutes later the fatal accident occurred.
As a result, Murrumbidgee Police District uniformed officers and detectives, who are part of the investigating strike force, were on scene on Tuesday, May 30 conducting various tests as part of their inquiries.
Detective Sergeant Julia Bradley said highway patrol officers and vehicles were also involved.
"We are here conducting further investigations as part of Strike Force Spain," Detective Sergeant Bradley said.
"(The participating vehicles) are conducting a number of tests along the road where various speeds are being undertaken.
"It's a basic re-creation of events ... we will be conducting these tests both in daytime conditions and at night.
"Inquiries into the accident remain ongoing."
The Crash Investigation Unit was also on hand during the testing with a drone in the air to assist with collecting information and data.
Traffic on Back Yanco Road and Research Road was being monitored by police with several road diversions in place while the testing was carried out.
Drivers are urged to be mindful later in the evening on Tuesday, May 30 when further testing takes place. Officers will again be in the area to direct traffic.
