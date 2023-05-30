The Area News
Nominations are open for the long-awaited return of the Griffith Business Chamber's awards

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 30 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 11:00am
Mayor Doug Curran, Awards co-ordinator Amanda Quarisa and vice-president of the business chamber Alycia McLean. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Nominations are open for the return of the Griffith Business Chamber Awards, following a COVID-induced hiatus for the last three years.

Local News

