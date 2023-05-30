Nominations are open for the return of the Griffith Business Chamber Awards, following a COVID-induced hiatus for the last three years.
13 awards are up for grabs this year, with ten officially aligned with Business NSW and eligible for regional and state-level competitions following Griffith's local business awards.
Awards co-ordinator Amanda Quarisa was excited for the awards to return.
"We've had a choppy run - the first time was in 2014, then we didn't have another until 2018 and 19, then COVID happened, so there's been a three-year break," she said.
"Given that there has been a three-year break, it's time for people to enter again. They've got the motivation, they've learnt a lot through those challenging times, it's an opportunity to showcase how they've overcome any challenges."
Ms Quarisa said she wanted to motivate and encourage businesses to harness their confidence and nominate for the awards - reassuring all that any awards aligned with Business NSW would be judged confidentially by people who don't live in Griffith and not shared around.
"The hardest thing to overcome is the self-nomination process ... I think people are a bit humble or shy, but no. Go for it," she added.
2023 ALIGNED AWARDS WITH BUSINESS NSW
LOCAL AWARDS
The Outstanding Community Organisation and Outstanding Visitor Experience awards are new additions to the awards this year, while Business Woman of the Year is new for Griffith's local awards.
The coveted Local Customer Service Award will once again be decided by the public, with nominations open for the same time.
READ MORE
Ms Quarisa was especially excited for that category.
"If they've had great customer service, let us know. I think everyone's on an even playing field. You can have great customer service from a sole proprietor, or from Kmart. Anyone is eligible, as long as they're a business."
Mayor Doug Curran said it was good to see the awards returning after losing the momentum from COVID-19, and that Griffith City Council was pleased to be sponsoring the return.
"It's absolutely sensational that the chamber is reinvigorating the awards," he added.
Nominations are now open at griffithbusinesschamber.com.au. Entries close on June 30, with winners announced at an Awards Dinner on August 5.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.