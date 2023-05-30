Man who drove Navara into river sentenced to jail

A failed attempt to break a vehicle lease contract will mean a Darlington Point man will serve an 11 month jail sentence in the community for fraud.
Ronald Joseph Curry, 35, was sentenced for dishonestly obtain financial advantage or cause disadvantage by deception in Griffith Local Court on May 26 after previously entering a plea of guilty.
According to documents tendered to court, in February 2018 Curry entered into a financial lease for a 2014 Nissan Navara with a financier.
The terms were for weekly payments for five years until February 2023.
At 4.49am on February 2, 2022, Curry called police to say the Navara had been stolen from his driveway, and went on to tell police he was following the car in a grey four-wheel-drive as it drove into Murrumbidgee Valley Regional Park. Police told him to stop following the vehicle and he returned home and reported the theft to the police assistance line.
At 11am that day, police arrived to investigate the theft, and Curry took police to where the vehicle was parked. Officers a saw pile of belongings on the ground, Curry told officers they had been thrown out of the Navara.
Police took photos and then began canvassing the area for CCTV which looked onto the street. They contacted the financier to access details recorded by the GPS device installed in the car as part of the lease which monitored ignition activity, kilometres driven and location.
Using the GPS data and cross referencing the details shown in CCTV they were able to find the Navara was taken from Curry's property at 3.24am on February 2, with a grey four-wheel-drive following it.
CCTV showed the grey four-wheel-drive leaving the park and returning to Curry's street at 3.40am.
The Navara was driven to a place called 'Whittaker's Bend' in the Murrumbidgee Valley Regional Park, which is the last recorded location taken at 3.31am according to GPS data.
Police determined the first call Curry made to them happened 78 minutes after the car was driven into the river.
READ MORE
State Emergency Service volunteers used marine sonar to find the suspected location and on February 20 the river dropped to a level that recovery was possible.
Curry's legal representative Paul Keane said his client was engaging with the finance company to pay back the remaining amount on the lease, as well as providing for his five children.
Mr Keane said Curry had found employment after he had been disqualified from his previous career as a security guard.
He said Curry had developed insight into his actions which had hurt his family and destroyed his career.
Mr Keane said Curry had been dealing with the financier to repay the remaining amount on the lease which is around $19,800.
He argued that his client's guilty plea entered in April this year had some utility value to the court.
However Magistrate Trevor Khan said as the matter had continued from Curry's original not guilty plea entered in September last year, which was changed in April, there was "some utility".
"These contracts are an important mechanism where people get access to goods like cars," Mr Khan said.
"The community has an expectation that people are honest."
Mr Khan described the fraud as 'typical' and said the threshold for a custodial sentence had been crossed.
"Our society works on a basis of a degree of honesty," he said.
"You went out of your way to get out of the contract, there are a lot of other ways to get out. You chose the most dishonest way to get out of this."
Mr Khan convicted Curry and sentenced him to 11 months in jail, to be served in the community through an intensive corrections order.
Curry was also fined $1500 and was ordered to do 50 hours of community service.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.