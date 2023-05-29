The spirit of the Barellan Rams was well on display at the weekend with the celebration of the club's 50th year.
Past and present footballers, club stalwarts and supporters came together to barrack the Rams as they took on Hillston in the first round of the Proten Community Cup at the Barellan Sportsground on Saturday.
The exciting day saw six games played, including three first grade womens matches.
The final match was the most anticipated, with Barellan hosting Hillston for the first time as part of the competition in a hotly contested game.
While it was ultimately won by Hillston 22-16, the Rams spirits never tapered during game.
Prior to the game, Barellan's first grade side took part in a momentous occasion when 1973 Rams premiership players handed guernseys to their young counterparts in what was a display of mateship of the purest form.
Marking 50 years since the Rams resounding victory over Goolgowi 40-2, former players remarked how the memories are still vivid and how the occasion indicated the passion for bush footy is stronger than ever.
READ MORE
"I was confident we would get the whole 1973 side back because we were all a tight bunch of blokes. We played together, worked together, drank together and had some top times together," former player Bruce Bandy said.
"A lot has changed over the years but what remains is a strong sense of camaraderie and that's what it's really all about."
Barellan Rams president Andrew McIntosh said he was proud to see so many supporters come out to support and celebrate with the Rams on Saturday.
"It's magnificent to see the old blokes come back for this special celebration. It's hugely inspiring," McIntosh said.
"Like all football clubs, whether you are or have been a part of it, it's for life. That dedication and passion both is what keeps clubs like ours going, and bush footy alive and well."
The Rams celebrations continued off the field at the Barellan Commercial Hotel with a guernsey auction and an array of speeches and reflections by both current and former players.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.areanews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.