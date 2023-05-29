The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Barellan Rams 1973 premiership side share memories, reflections

AW
By Allan Wilson
May 29 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The spirit of the Barellan Rams was well on display at the weekend with the celebration of the club's 50th year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.