Drugs seized in Griffith raid

Detectives have seized prohibited drugs from a house in Griffith, following a successful search operation.
At 11.30 on May 23, detectives from the Murrumbidgee Criminal Investigations Unit searched a house in Watson Road, uncovering prohibited drugs and charging a 35-year-old man on the scene with possession and importation of illicit drugs.
The man was refused bail by Griffith Local Court and will appear again on August 10.
Meanwhile, a 2012 Nissan was stolen from Garfitt Place late at night on May 24. The vehicle was found ablaze by a passerby on Old Aerodrome Road at 4.30am on May 25, when Fire and Rescue attended the location and extinguished the blaze.
Police are appealing for information regarding the theft and burning of the car - anyone with information is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
