Residents are coming out in droves to get their flu jabs amid an increase of influenza cases across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District this month.
Priceline Pharmacy pharmacist, Michael Yang, says there has been a significant uptake of jabs recently compared to this time last year.
"Currently I'm performing between six and eight immunisations per day for general flu, compared to last year when I was doing maybe two or three," Mr Yang said.
"But so far I haven't heard of any cases of influenza in Griffith as of yet. It's been good seeing people getting prepared ahead of winter."
According to NSW Health there have been 189 reported cases of Influenza A across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District in May and less than 50 cases of Influenza B compared to 117 cases of Influenza A and 18 cases of Influenza B reported in April.
A recent Health NSW Respiratory Surveillance Report showed Influenza notifications across NSW have increased last week by 66 per cent.
While Mr Yang believes people have become more mindful of general flu season following the pandemic.
"I think people are more cautious, especially having been through COVID-19. I also think companies and businesses are trying to ensure staff don't get sick by taking more initiative to get them vaccinated."
With the first day of Winter set for this Thursday, June 1, Mr Yang says it's too early to tell if this season will be bad for flu in the MIA.
"It's hard to say, but the uptake seems to indicate people think it may be and reported cases of influenza across the region indicate this," he said.
"My advice to anyone feeling unwell is to ensure you rest and recover. They should also wear masks in public areas if they need to go out. We probably don't wear masks as much as we did but it's probably more important than ever we do at this time of the year, especially if you or someone around you has symptoms.
"But the best way to avoid getting sick is to get vaccinated now and I welcome the uptake of those who have gotten the jab," Mr Yang said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
