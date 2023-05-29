Almost $12,000 has been raised as a result of this years Red Shield Appeal, up from last years mark of around $11,000.
Griffith Salvation Army Major Lyn Cathcart said the combined efforts of fundraising at Griffith and Yenda have led to a wonderful result.
"The weekend of the Appeal we made over $6,500 which wasn't our goal. However, since then we've had further donations, including those made the weekend gone by," Major Cathcart said.
"While we didn't have a huge volunteer base, those we had put in plenty of hours and I'm most impressed.
"We also had lovely support from the Murrumbidgee Jazz and Blues Collective which played outside the Salvation Army store on Banna Avenue. They simply took it upon themselves to do that and managed to raise several hundred as a result."
Murrumbidgee Jazz and Blues Collective volunteer co-ordinator, Lachlan Pendlebury, said the opportunity was as much a win for the collective as it was the Salvation Army.
"I was wondering where would be an ideal place to do some playing and decided Salvos was in a great location. In fact, we didn't actually realise the Appeal was happening the same day but as soon as we did we fetched several buckets to support it.
"This was a win for us as much as Salvos and the town because we get to play, it creates foot traffic on the main street and it also helps a great cause.
"As a result, we're looking to do this again next year."
Major Cathcart said funds raised will go towards installing lockers for the homeless.
"I've had discussions about this and I think it's something that could work," Major Cathcart said.
"The goal will be to have between five and ten lockers installed near the church where people can leave their belongings during the day.
"I'm always pleased with the support of the community during the Appeal. Without those kind donations we wouldn't be where we are today."
