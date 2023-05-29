The Area News
Red Shield Appeal well supported, Murrumbidgee Jazz and Blues Collective assists cause

By Allan Wilson
Updated May 29 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 11:35am
Members of the Murrumbidgee Jazz and Blues Collective playing outside the Griffith Salvation Army Store on Banna Avenue in support of the Red Shield Appeal. Photo, supplied
Almost $12,000 has been raised as a result of this years Red Shield Appeal, up from last years mark of around $11,000.

