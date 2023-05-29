Long wait for a short walk

I always used to wonder why I didn't see people walking from Yoogali to the centre of Griffith.
It seems like a fairly pleasant hike although admittedly walking along Mackay Avenue probably isn't the most scenic of routes.
And then one day I walked across the bridge over main canal and understood why few people walk.
It's too dangerous, it's not made for humans other than those ensconced in metal, glass and rubber.
The alternative of using the rail line is also pretty risky and I didn't fancy a swim should a train be on its way. Walking out of the way along Bridge Road is too much of a detour.
I'm not a Yoogali resident but it's lovely to see a bridge for pedestrians might finally see the light of day and I hope it's well used.
Although it seems incredible, that it's taken 107 years since Griffith was gazetted as a town and 111 years since the creation of the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area, that such a momentous infrastructure project has finally been announced.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
