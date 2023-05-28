Youngsters had the chance to meet their NRL idols on Monday May 22 as part of the Steggles Roosters Regional Roadshow.
Players including Sam Walker, Connor Watson, Brydie Parker and Paul Momirovski were in Griffith for a two-day bonanza of activities, including a charity lunch at the Whitton Malt House and visits to Hanwood Public and Yoogali Public Schools.
Students honed their footy skills from some of the best of the best in a number of football clinics, including at Exies Oval where local children also enjoyed a barbecue chicken lunch.
Griffith was the second stop on the roadshow after the Roosters kicked off the roadshow with Tamworth in March.
Player Connor Watson said visiting Griffith was important to he and his collogues in being able to interact with country footballers on a grass roots level.
"We love having the opportunity to get out to the grassroots and meet people who find community through sport. It's a privilege that we get to give back in such a fun way and are lucky to work with Steggles to have the chance to do this," Watson said.
The roadshow is just one of many community initiatives Steggles and the Sydney Roosters have launched as part of the Steggles Roosters Charity Nest.
Since 2010, it has raised $4.9m for Children's Charities.
For every margin point the Roosters win by, Steggles donates $1,000 and the Roosters donate $250 to the Steggles Roosters Charity Nest.
Steggles head of marketing, Yash Gandhi, said Steggles is pleased to play a small part to help support local communities.
"We want to extend a huge thank you to the people of Griffith who welcomed us to their community for the second stop on our Steggles Roosters Regional Roadshow."
