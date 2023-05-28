Coolamon has claimed what very well could be a season-defining victory on the road after defeating Griffith by 33-points at Exies Oval.
After conceding the first three goals of the game, the Hoppers then kicked the next seven and eventually ran out winners 12.10 (82) to 7.7 (49).
Backs against the wall and on the road, Hoppers coach Jake Barrett was very proud of the fight shown by his side and agreed it was a pretty special victory.
"It definitely was, but in saying that I think we showed today the team we are capable of being," Barrett said.
"Obviously that first five minutes wasn't great for us to start with, but once we got going and energised the football and took the game on that's the way we want to play at Coolamon.
"To bring that and actually have our fundamentals up and going in terms of hitting targets and hitting them easy handballs, it just shows what we are capable of.
"That was really good and coming over here, Griffith are always strong at home and to get a win like that today especially against a team that only just got done by Turvey last week the boys should take a lot of confidence out of that."
It was far from a positive start for the Hoppers with three quick goals to the Swans in the first term seeing them get out to an early 18-point lead.
However from that point onwards, it was the men in green who were in control as they booted the next seven majors to turn a three goal deficit into a 33 point lead.
The Swans hit back with two late goals just before the halftime break to reduce the margin to just 21-points but it would count for nothing as the Hoppers booted the only three majors of the third term to take a very handy lead into the last change.
Neither team was able to effectively hit the scoreboard early in the last quarter and although the Swans won the quarter, it was too little too late as the Hoppers ran out victors.
After labelling their poor performances the result of a lack of execution and pressure, Barrett was very glad to see his side get that aspect of their game back up to the standards they expect against the Swans.
"The boys were probably frustrated as in the pre-season games we were executing that," he said.
"That Turvey game was where we fell away from that and our fundamentals started to really let us down and the execution of the game plan wasn't there.
"It just shows today when we put that together it shows what we can do and that's where the boys have got to take the confidence and go yeah this can work.
"But one win doesn't mean that we are back on track, one means nothing and we've got to make sure that we buckle down and have a good week on the track and prepare ourselves for Ganmain."
Tim Oosterhoff had a strong presence down forward for the Hoppers and finished the afternoon with three important goals.
Barrett thought Oosterhoff had a great game and also praised the efforts of Max Hillier who was outstanding in the middle for the Hoppers.
"Rooster (Oosterhoff) was fantastic today but I reckon our best player was easily Max Hillier," he said.
"Rooster, Jeremy Sykes and Paddy Walker did a great job on Henry Delves who has been a great forward for Griffith in the past couple of weeks.
"Those boys really stepped up and they were the ones that we needed to, for those boys to step up and show what they are capable of was unreal."
It was a very average performance from the Swans on their home deck who have now lost back-to-back games after narrowly going down to Turvey Park last weekend.
Swans coach Greg Dreyer admitted it was a pretty poor display with some of their execution at times really costly them dearly.
"We were poor," Dreyer said.
"Just looking a few stats and we had 61 turnovers for the game which you can't give any team that amount of turnovers and we played poorly.
"It was disappointing against Turvey but we showed a bit of resolve where as today we were just way off the pace.
"We started really well and kicked three goals in the first 10 minutes then kicked four goals for the rest of the game.
"There was too many handballs and our forwards were leading and the ball wasn't coming in and there was a bit of confusion there.
"But Coolamon's pressure, you can't not give them a bit of credit for how they pressured us.
"We've got a lot to work on."
After a very strong start to the season, the Swans now find themselves back amongst the chasing pack and must face up again next weekend against a very competitive Collingullie-Glenfield Park outfit.
Dreyer said it was important to regain their momentum and make sure they were back on song next Saturday against the Demons.
"Gullie aren't going to be easy at all," he said.
"We had an opportunity to go to second spot today and if that's not going to motivate you then I don't know what is.
"We've got to get back to basics and work on our game as we just got outworked, it's not a complicated thing it's not tactically it's just work rate and execution."
The Swans will also be hoping that young midfielder Taine Moraschi is all good to face the Demons after leaving the ground in the last quarter with what appeared to be a knee injury.
Full Time
Coolamon 4.2 8.6 11.7 12.10 (82)
Griffith 3.1 5.3 5.5 7.7 (49)
GOALS: Coolamon: T.Oosterhoff 3, C.Mattingly 2, A.Macauley 1, C.Mckelvie 1, C.McCormack 1, S.Darcy 1, P.Walker 1, H.Wakefield 1, M.Hillier 1; Griffith: A.Page 2, P.Payne 1, H.Delves 1, R.Pollock 1, K.Spencer 1, J.Summers 1
BEST: Coolamon: M.Hillier, P.Walker, J.Sykes, B.Glyde, T.Oosterhoff, A.Clarke; Griffith: N.Richards, N.Conlan, J.Girdler, P.Payne, D.Simpson, T.Moraschi
