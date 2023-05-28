Yanco-Wamoon have picked up a much needed win, picking up a 52-16 victory over TLU Sharks.
It was an imposing start for the Hawks with Elwyn Ravu, Chris Simpson and Rowan Matthews crossing.
Corey Loftus crossed for the Sharks but Matthews and Simpson scored their second of the afternoon while Braith Schmetzer and Jack Cooper also getting over to see the Hawks leading 42-6 lead.
RELATED
The Sharks did attempt to start a fightback in the start of the second half with Campbell Braneley and Matthew Clark-Kell crossing either side of a try to Billy Ingram.
Those hopes were dashed as Barlow Simpson put the game to bed and see the Hawks come away with a 36-point victory.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.