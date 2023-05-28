West Wyalong has shown they are ones to watch out for in the hunt for a top-three position after coming away with a 24-10 win over Yenda Blueheelers at Wade Park.
The home side was able to strike first as Todd Granger was able to find his way over, but the Mallee Men were able to gain the ascendancy soon after.
Logan Collins, Mitchell Wright, Timothy Dore and Braiden Jones saw West Wyalong on their way to victory with a 24-4 lead.
Yenda was able to pull one try back, with Granger scoring his second of the afternoon, but it wasn't to be as the Mallee Men held on for a 24-10 win.
The victory means West Wyalong are now within two points of the second position while Yenda will look to bounce back next weekend when they take on Yanco-Wamoon.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
