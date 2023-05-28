Hanwood has jumped into first place and kept their undefeated start to the season alive after coming away with a 2-0 win over Tolland at Hanwood Oval.
Coming up against the self-proclaimed 'top dogs' of the competition, Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco was proud of the way his side approached the game.
"We were up for this with it being top of the table," he said.
"They have been pretty vocal over in Wagga about being the top dogs and whatnot, and with them coming over, we were right up for today, and it is a really good result.
"We started slow, and they had a one-on-one chance, and from there, I don't think they got into our box again.
"It was just about staying patient and trusting everyone on the field."
It was a tense start to the game, with the main action in the opening 10 minutes being a yellow card to Daniel Johnson.
Tolland had the first clear-cut opportunity of the game, but despite Jacob Ochieng getting through clear on goal, he wasn't able to direct his shot on target.
The home side was able to wrestle back control and create chances through Chris Zappala and Danny Johnson, but both we unable to beat the Tolland showstopper.
Will Piva found Zappala just before the halftime interval with Hanwood's best chance of the first half, but he was unable to direct his diving shot into the far corner to see the side go into halftime level at 0-0.
Piva and Zappala combined well early in the second half, but the Hanwood side was unable to break the deadlock before a quick free kick from Johnson found Piva unmarked on the far post, and Piva was able to direct his shot across the keeper and into the far post.
The task became more difficult as Johnson was sent from the field after a second yellow for kicking the ball away, and Bertacco said his central defender knows he has to be better.
"It was a silly red card for Danny, and he knows that," he said.
"As a senior player, we have a pretty young squad, so he has to lead by example."
It was Hanwood who was able to gain further momentum after the sending-off as Jordan DeMarco was able to carry off his wing and blast the ball into the back of the net.
That wasn't the end of the fireworks as Zappala and Tolland's Will Silver were given yellows after a coming together, with Zappala taken off before Hanwood lost another player in a fiery finish.
Tolland pushed hard to find a late goal, and even after an indirect free kick in the box after the Hanwood keeper held the ball for too long, Hanwood was able to take a 2-0 victory.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
