In a weekend of surprise results in the Capital Premier League, Yoogali SC has picked up what could be a crucial point on the road against ANU FC.
It was an evenly matched first half, with the only action in the referee's notebook being a yellow card to Isaac Donadel in the seventh minute as the two sides entered halftime level at 0-0.
It was a similar story at the start of the second half, and it wasn't until the 69th minute that the deadlock was broken with a goal to ANU's Rowan Peterkin.
As time wound down, Darren Bailey equalised from the spot with eight minutes remaining
The 1-1 draw sees YSC stay at the top of the CPL Men's table with a one-point lead over Wagga City Wanderers.
The Wanderers were able to rise up to second spot after surprising Belconnen United 2-0 at Gissing Oval while Queanbeyan City dropped to third after they were shocked at home by Brindabella Blues.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
