Yoogali SC share points with ANU FC in Capital Premier League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 28 2023 - 10:00am, first published May 27 2023 - 7:21pm
In a weekend of surprise results in the Capital Premier League, Yoogali SC has picked up what could be a crucial point on the road against ANU FC.

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

