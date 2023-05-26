The Country Universities Centre will be hosting a special forum in June, teaching practical insights into potential careers in screen entertainment.
While some career options can be clear from the outset, classic careers like directing, writing or acting - some can be trickier to identify as options but are still needed within the film and TV space.
To rectify this, the CUC is hosting the Griffith Screen Industry Forum in conjunction with Media Mentors Australia and Screenworks on June 17 - providing a much-needed opportunity to connect workers in regions with exciting new career opportunities.
Event co-ordinator Oumi Karenga-Hewitt said that she was inspired by attending a Screenworks conference two years ago.
"I have been interested in screen content for a long time. Been wanting to do stuff locally and regionally for a while," she said.
That initial idea for the conference 'snowballed' into a massive undertaking, connecting professional agencies and workers from all parts of the industry.
"There's a huge skill shortage in those below the line roles. Studios haven't got enough below the line workers so stuff like sound editing, composing, construction and electrics. Even logistics like legal and accounting," Ms Karenga-Hewitt said.
"I think towards the end of the day, everyone will have a good lay of the land ... It's about building those local connections, but making sure it doesn't end there."
She encouraged anyone interested in working in the film or television industries to come along - both for themselves and to help tell regional stories.
"People who are career-changers or have a real passion ... From writing, directing, storytelling, the stories here are so different from what we see most of the time on television."
More information and registration is available at www.mediamentors.com.au/training.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
