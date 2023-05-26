Marian Catholic College invited dignitaries and the school community to come out and celebrate the grand opening of their long-awaited vocational education building.
For the last two years, those driving down Wakaden Street will have seen the construction going on as the college worked on it's newest addition - and with the curtains now drawn, students are keen to take full advantage of a woodworking shop, a cafe and an industrial-size kitchen while staff will benefit from a new administration centre.
A long list of guests from branches of government, the Wagga Wagga diocese and Catholic Schools NSW came out to tour the school.
While Senator Deb O'Neill, who was set to unveil the plaque on the new building had to cancel at the last moment, school captains stepped in and inaugurated the building with Bishop Mark Edwards.
Bishop Edwards said that schools 'just keep getting better' and that he looked forward to returning and seeing students putting the new facilities to use.
"It isn't just a building, it's got 'wow factor' as well ... it's not just the building itself that I get excited about. We want to have the very best that we could possibly have," he said.
School captains Elizabeth Romeo and Lachlan Chant, along with vice captains Jess Moraschi and Charlie O'Sullivan were especially excited to use the woodworking room, but the cafe stood out as the highlight.
"It's ran primarily by students, any student can be a part of it. It's pretty amazing," one said.
"It's good for when you need caffeine in the morning, especially when studying," another joked.
Principal Penny Ludicke said that it was strange to be unveiling the building, having begun the job just this year but that she felt lucky to be able to put it to use.
"It's a beautiful building, I'm really privileged to be a part of it," she said.
"We walk on the shoulders of giants."
One of those giants is former principal Alan Le Brocque, who came to see the culmination of the work done under his tenure.
"I'm just excited to see the facilities that the town and the college have got. It gives great jot to come back and see it completed," he said.
"It sets the school up for the future. They are as good as anywhere in Australia."
