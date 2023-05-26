The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Marian Catholic College students and staff invited plenty of guests to come celebrate the grand opening

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 26 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bishop Mark Edwards, and school captains Elizabeth Romeo, Lachlan Chant, Jess Moraschi and Charlie O'Sullivan. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Bishop Mark Edwards, and school captains Elizabeth Romeo, Lachlan Chant, Jess Moraschi and Charlie O'Sullivan. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Marian Catholic College invited dignitaries and the school community to come out and celebrate the grand opening of their long-awaited vocational education building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.