More housing approved after new strategy

Griffith City Council has announced a massive increase in the number of granny-flat and secondary house approvals since the start of the Griffith Housing Strategy in 2021.
The housing crisis has taken its toll on Griffith, with a low vacancy rate and many renters struggling to find homes - but a 30 per cent increase in approved secondary dwellings is hoped to go some way to addressing it.
Mayor Doug Curran said it was good to see an increase in diverse housing options, and encouraged more property owners to consider whether their land could accommodate another building.
READ MORE
"Housing has not dropped off our radar, in fact it is one of our major focus areas. We are working on it daily. We are still keen to find ways we can expand housing options in Griffith and our villages," he said.
The 'Affordable Housing Initiatives' that council implemented in 2020-2021 included a provision to remove developer contribution charges from secondary dwellings - saving developers and consequently homeowners money and allowing more to consider developing a new building on their property.
It's currently projected that Griffith will need an addition 1744 single and two-bedroom homes by 2036 - making it vital that property owners consider building more accommodation on their land.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.