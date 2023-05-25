The Area News
Griffith City Council has reported a 30 per cent increase in approved secondary houses

Updated May 25 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 4:00pm
More housing approved after new strategy
Griffith City Council has announced a massive increase in the number of granny-flat and secondary house approvals since the start of the Griffith Housing Strategy in 2021.

