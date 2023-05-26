Show to raise funds for good cause
The Griffith Aged Support Services are hosting an art show to raise funds to support an expansion of their services. Held in the Rooms of Requirement in Yambil Street, a champagne launch kicks off at 5pm on Friday. Entry by gold coin donation, the show continues until Saturday.
New players welcome at Henderson Oval
Croquet games start from 1pm at the Henderson Oval croquet fields every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. New players are welcome. More details form croquetgriffith@gmail.com
Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Exploring the use of AI in creating art
Created by Dr Tony Curran, What A Machine brings together AI-driven algorithms to fuse together man and machine made art. Dr Curran explores the interplay between painting and digital art which threatens to at one point replace artists and expand creative potential. The exhibition runs until June 25.
Weekend nightlife around the city
From 7pm Tony L will be performing at the Sporties Club on Saturday. At the Exies Main Club you can catch Duble from 7.30pm. On Saturday night you can catch The Madcoats with the tunes from 8pm at the Griffith Leagues Club. From 10pm on Saturday, Jack Moon and Dean Dotta will be spinning beats at the Area Hotel.
Leeton Motorsport Club meets for first time in three years
Brobenah Speedway will come alive this weekend with Leeton Motorsports Club holding their first meeting in three years on Saturday. Gates open at 2.30pm with racing from 4pm. Entry fee is $25 per person, family $60, pensioner $10 and children under 14 are free.
Village's RFS brigade to throw open doors
The Bilbul Rural Fire Service brigade is hosting an open day and free sausage sizzle on Sunday May 28. Everyone is welcome to come and visit the station on the corner of Canal Street and Burley Griffin Way from 1pm.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until noon at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants and more, plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
