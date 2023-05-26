LETTERS: It's time to start green waste recycling

As climate change gets worse and extreme weather events continue to affect us, I believe Griffith City Council should be implementing Green Waste Recycling.
The amount of food scraps, garden waste and organic matter going into our landfill is too large.
We must reduce this.
We can recycle this matter into fertilizer instead of releasing methane into the atmosphere. As an agricultural town, surely this suits us?
The ABC on May 18 reported that the average temperatures are going to rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius sometime before 2027.
They are 66 per cent sure of this. This increase is due to more extreme El Ninos and La Ninas.
Human activity is to blame. We have polluted our atmosphere with greenhouse gases that are warming the Earth.
It is imperative we act to stop this. How many times must scientists and activists go on and on, and nag and nag people to do the right thing by the environment?
It takes collective effort. Our council leaders must make this a priority. Albury does it. Dubbo does it. Wagga does it.
We can't be a blind, insular and isolated town that switches off from these issues.
We are too far behind everyone else. I urge the council to catch up with our fellow rural NSW towns.
Griffith City Council needs to get its act together to make it a city fit for sustainable living in 2023.
After conducting a review of the expensive Inland Rail Project, Dr Kerry Schott stated: "It's not a bad project, but it's been managed really badly."
One could say the same for the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
If its focus was on maximising our water use to get the best results for the Murray-Darling Basin's environment and its communities, we could have a plan that future Australians would be proud of. Instead, with the focus on achieving political mileage at a massive cost to rural communities, history will judge the Basin Plan as one of Australia's greatest policy failures.
While projects such as Inland Rail have cost blow-outs and delays that are reluctantly accepted, the Albanese Government is insisting the Basin Plan water recovery is completed by 2024, a deadline established well over a decade ago when there was scant understanding of the task being undertaken or numerous unintended consequences. For Australia's benefit it should be reviewed, but the government refuses to do this.
To achieve this target it will rely on significant water buybacks, despite unequivocal evidence of the damage they cause to rural communities.
From a broader perspective these buybacks have the potential to devastate the nation's primary food bowl in northern Victoria and southern NSW, and this will inevitably lead to higher prices for clean, green Australian grown produce at the supermarket.
Prime Minister Albanese promised "no-one will be left behind". In our food producing regions, we presume this applies to everyone but us.
