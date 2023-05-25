The Binya community came together to host the biggest morning tea once again, raising thousands for the Cancer Council with a day of games and treats.
For the last 30 years, Cancer Council has presented 'Australia's Biggest Morning Tea' as a major fundraising event for the organisation, and for 26 of those years, residents of Binya and beyond have taken up the call.
May 25 saw Binya Hall filled to the brim with home-made slices, sandwiches and snacks - along with classic games such as a raffle, and a pumpkin-weight guessing game.
Organiser Jan Evans said that while they briefly questioned whether to have it this year, she was glad they were able to offer a social opportunity for older residents as well as support a good cause.
"We were a bit late deciding whether we'd have it again this year," she said.
"I always like to have it on the day itself. A lot of our older residents come back, it's worthwhile having and a bit of fun for people."
Rhonda Ellis, who was dutifully working the oven for the morning, said she was thrilled with the turnout.
"Oh my god, it's huge. It's a big number this year," she said.
"We love having them, we just all work together."
Starting from a small stall outside the post office but quickly moving into Binya Hall to cater to a larger crowd, Binya's Biggest Morning Tea event has raised a massive $41,000 dollars over the years.
Organisers even managed to raise $1815 in 2020, when COVID-19 meant they couldn't hold the usual event - replacing it with a drop-in trading stall outside the post office once again.
