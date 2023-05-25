The Area News
Binya's 'Biggest Morning Tea' event has raised thousands of dollars for the Cancer Council

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 25 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 12:00pm
Desley Reberger, Vikki Purcell and Marian Aliendi. Photo by Cai Holroyd
The Binya community came together to host the biggest morning tea once again, raising thousands for the Cancer Council with a day of games and treats.

