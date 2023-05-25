The Area News
Finley man loses brand new Harley Davidson after hitting 163km/h

Updated May 25 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 11:06am
Police have impounded the Finley man's Harley Davidson.
A Finley man has had his new motorbike impounded after being caught riding at 63km/h over the limit.

