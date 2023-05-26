The Area News
Supreme Court denies Leeton's Alan Chesworth appeal over bestiality, child abuse material sentence

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated May 26 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 2:00pm
Leeton's Alan Chesworth, a former citizen of the year, has failed in a bid to appeal his sentence on grounds of judicial error and severity. Pictures from file
Leeton's Alan Chesworth, a former citizen of the year, has failed in a bid to appeal his sentence on grounds of judicial error and severity. Pictures from file

A former citizen of the year jailed for having sex with his lover's dog, exchanging child abuse material, methamphetamine supply and a gun charge has failed to appeal his sentence.

