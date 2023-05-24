DEFENCE will be key for the Griffith Swans this weekend when they finally return home to take on Coolamon in round seven.
A Sunday afternoon match awaits the Griffith side, who haven't played at home since their round one draw to MCUE.
The Swans have enjoyed a successful stint on the road with just one loss to their name.
The team comes into Sunday's clash hungry for victory following last weekend's narrow, three-point defeat at the hands of Turvey Park.
Coolamon too will be eager to get back among the winner's list having only beaten Leeton-Whitton and Narrandera so far this season.
Swans coach Greg Dreyer was under no illusions about Sunday's fixture, saying he was fully aware the Hoppers would be gunning for a victory to get their season back on track.
"Coolamon have so many good players, they are a fit and mobile side, so our defence will be crucial," he said.
"We really need to try and put pressure on their game and their skill level.
"If we can be defensively strong and, we have been good at that, we'll hopefully be able to create a situation where we are rushing their skill level and forcing mistakes.
"We'll really be trying to force turnovers.
"Our focus has to be our defence first, then off the back of that, will come our attack."
James Toscan will return to the side this week after being unavailable due to work commitments for the Turvey Park game, with Dreyer expecting the rest of the first grade side to remain the same for Sunday's clash.
Toscan and Henry Delves in the forward line will be crucial for the Swans and Dreyer believes the midfield will also need to be strong on Sunday.
"We've spoken about a few tweaks to the way we set up at stoppages and how we approach that area of the game," Dreyer said.
"We have to be strong in the middle. Nathan Richards is in really good form, so is Rhys Pollock and Jack Rowston.
"If they can set the tone for us, I'd really like to then see Henry and James control that forward line."
Dreyer said the crowd should also help put the wind in the Swans' sails, particularly since they haven't been on their home turf since round one.
"There's a really good vibe around the club at the moment," he said.
"On and off the field everyone is enjoying it.
"It's good to have that home support and we want to be winning at home, so hopefully we can do that come Sunday afternoon."
