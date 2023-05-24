Councillors vote against pay increase

Griffith City councillors voted against a motion to give themselves a pay rise at the meeting on May 23.
The Local Government Remuneration Tribunal recently made the rulings of minimum and maximum pay rates for council staff, recommending a three per cent increase in both the minimum and maximum amounts payable - beginning from July 1.
The minimum rate for a councillor in a regional or rural council is $9850 a year, while the maximum sits at $21,730. Meanwhile, the mayor role is set at a minimum of $20,980 and a maximum of $47,420.
In Griffith, councillors receive closer to the top end of that scale - awarded a fee of $21,100 per year while the mayor is paid an additional $46,040 a year.
Notably, staff did not make a recommendation on the agenda, leaving it solely up to councillors to decide.
IN OTHER NEWS
Councillor Glen Andreazza said that declining the raise was about showing leadership.
"It's hard to be a leader. I think leadership is, we don't pay ourselves a three per cent increase when we go to the public for a hand-out ... I think it's only just and right that we fork out the three per cent."
'It's the right thing to do in this climate."
Councillor Shari Blumer agreed, but was quick to say that it shouldn't be the precedent going forward.
"I'm for this, for this year, but I'd like to speak against it in principle. I think it's important that councillors are remunerated for the work that they do," she said.
"If we want to attract diverse members of the community, for instance single parents, single people, all sorts of people of different age groups - people who have to pay for carers for their family members when they come to council meetings."
"I agree with it for this instance, but I would like it to be something we continue on."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.