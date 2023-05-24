Councillors vote against pay increase

The Area News
Griffith councillors voted against increasing their pay at the May 23 meeting

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 24 2023 - 11:24pm, first published 12:00pm
Griffith City councillors voted against a motion to give themselves a pay rise at the meeting on May 23.

