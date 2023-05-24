Branch manager and livestock agent of Griffith Elders Cameron Townsend has stepped down after over two decades with the company - across the Riverina and beyond.
Mr Townsend began his work out in Mildura, taking up a job as district wool manager before quickly rising to cover livestock, moving on to assisting the people of Broken Hill as well.
After a brief stint in the Central Highlands, Mr Townsend finally settled in Griffith in 2005 as a livestock manager until his promotion to branch manager in 2008 - where he has remained until 2023.
That tenure has seen him at the wheel for a number of massive projects - seeing the branch renovation, as well as a huge rise in cotton and tree crops in the area.
Mr Townsend said the thing he loved most was working with such a variety of people - whether clients or staff.
"The part I have most enjoyed is absolutely servicing and dealing with our clients, and as a Branch Manager, it has also been about helping my staff succeed with their goals," he said.
"Those have been the most enjoyable parts."
Mr Townsend has left to spend more time with his wife Therese and their three children.
Meanwhile at Elders Griffith, Ray Ellis has big shoes to fill as the new branch manager while Rod Evans has taken over Mr Townsend's duties as livestock manager.
