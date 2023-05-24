Yoogali SC hit the road this weekend to start the second round of fixtures when they take on ANU FC at ANU South Oval on Saturday.
The Griffith-based side finds themselves at the top of the division and on a streak of five wins heading into the clash with a four-placed ANU side.
Yoogali SC coach Darren Bailey knows that the run of success that his side is on puts a target on their back.
"Seven games in, 14 to go," he said.
"It was a great win, but there is still plenty of work ahead of us, and every team is coming for us now, so that adds another bit of pressure."
The previous meeting between the two sides saw the Yoogali side fall to a 4-3 defeat in round one, and Bailey is keen to see his side right the ledger this time around but knows it won't be an easy takes after the university side is able to defeat Belconnen United 3-0 last weekend.
"It is a big game, and we just lost to them away from home," he said.
"Hopefully, we will pick up the three points this time, but no game is easy in this league."
Due to the close nature of the competition, where it seems every team can beat each other, a win on the road against ANU could be crucial come the end of the season.
Meanwhile, off the back of their second defeat of the season, Yoogali will look to bounce back in the under-23s after a 1-0 defeat to the Brindabella Blues.
A goal in the first half was enough to separate the sides, and the trip away will be another tough task against the ANU side, who have only lost one game so far this season and beat Yoogali 3-0 in the opening game of the season.
