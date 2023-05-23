The two undefeated sides in the Pascoe Cup will meet at Hanwood Oval on Sunday as ladder leaders Tolland make the trip to take on second place Hanwood.
The Wolves have been the form team of the competition and are the only side who are yet to drop points this season and are coming into the team off the back of a 4-2 win over Lake Albert.
This weekend will be only the second that Hanwood will be able to play on home turf, the last time saw them come away with a scoreless draw against the Sharks.
Hanwood were able to pick up three points on return from the bye last weekend, and a win this weekend would be enough to see them take first place off the Wolves.
RELATED
Meanwhile, the Leonard Cup side will head to Junee for the grand final rematch in a meeting between sides with contrasting fortunes.
The Jaguars are sitting fourth but are coming in off the back of two straight defeats, and that task won't be made easier this weekend as Hanwood will welcome back Maree Cirillo from suspension and off the back of a 5-4 win over Wagga United to keep their unbeaten season alive.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.