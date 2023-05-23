An additional 45 seconds added to his handicap was not enough to rein in the winning streak of Jeremy Woodhouse.
Starting with a 7m15s handicap Jeremy posted a PB net time of 35m02s. Running conditions were ideal with all top ten placings registering a PB.
Gary Andreazza 35m54s was 2nd, then came the first female Tania Moore to join the others on the podium.
For the third week in a row 4th place went to Adrian Baird, surprizing himself Ron Anson was 5th a few seconds ahead of Bronwyn Jones.
Gary Signor is a consistent achiever and claimed 7th place this week two seconds ahead of Brian Bellicanta.
With a 20-minute handicap Adrian Fattore was the last of the long course runners to take to the track, he overtook 26 Feral's finishing 9th and registering the fastest net time. 22m54s. Joining the top 10 was John Farronato with a net time of 31m24s.
There were only 12 starters for the short course, Nate Mingay took line honours two seconds ahead of Chloe Morshead and Lucy Johns who tied for 2nd place.
Even though there are three more runs in the Winter competition, the trophy manager could confidently have the trophies engraved this week.
In the long course Jeremy Woodhouse on 190 points is 73 points ahead of Adrian Baird on 117 points.
Nate Mingay leads the short course competition with 206 points, 82 points ahead of second placed Nicole Salton.
Registration for the 21km Yenda Prods "Half On The Hill" to be held on the 25th of June is now open. griffithhalf.org.au.
There are 3 events you can enter: - 1. Individual half marathon; 2. Team of 2 people where each competitor completes half the course; 3. Junior 4km run for competitors who are 16 years or under.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start.
There is a 6.1 km long course and a 3.3km short course. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
