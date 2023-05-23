The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Feral Joggers Winter Competition race six

By Ron Anson
Updated May 23 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An additional 45 seconds added to his handicap was not enough to rein in the winning streak of Jeremy Woodhouse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.