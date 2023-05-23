'The NSW Government has announced $2 million dollars in funding for Macquarie University to continue researching motor neurone disease and links to the Riverina.
Griffith, Wagga and Leeton record seven times the national average rate of the degenerative disease, and researchers have long suspected a link to blue-green algae however research on potential links stalled without funding.
The NSW government have now announced funding for the Macquarie University Centre for Motor Neuron Disease Research to investigate why the rates of motor neurone disease in the Riverina are so high.
There is a lot still unknown about the causes of the disease, however just ten per cent of cases are thought to be genetic - with the rest coming from environmental or lifestyle factors.
Member for Murray Helen Dalton said that there was 'too much we don't understand.'
"We had our commitment from the Labor government to complete this study, they needed another 2 million dollars to complete it and that was confirmed last week," she said.
"Right now, we need the research to be properly funded - there's too much we don't understand ... the connection between MND and blue-green algae has been established in other places in the world, it's essential that the experts at Macquarie University determine whether this link is in the Riverina as well."
IN OTHER NEWS
Mrs Dalton is also pushing to classify MND as a notifiable disease, enforcing health authorities to notify the government if a patient presents with it.
"We can't fix a problem we can't see. It's imperative that it becomes a notifiable disease, I'm chasing that up with the NSW government," she explained.
She added that she had plans to see Minister for Health Ryan Park to make the pitch to classify it as a notifiable disease.
"Two million is going to go a long way to getting some results - it's high time that we got to the bottom of it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.