LOCAL LEADER: Talking of matters of life and death

The Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee is highlighting National Palliative Care Week which runs from May 21 to 27. This year's theme is 'Matters of Life and Death'.
Palliative care is a family-centred model of care, which means that family and carers can receive practical and emotional support throughout their journey, whether that's a short or long one.
This care can be provided in hospital or in the home, depending on the needs and wishes of the person living with an incurable illness.
There are a lot of myths and misunderstandings in the community about what palliative care exactly is and people can be reluctant to accept help thinking that's it's just for end of life.
Palliative care is in fact, care that aims to relieve suffering and improve the quality of life for patients and their families at all stages of the illness, not just end stage.
Palliative care is specialised care and is provided free of charge by the MLHD palliative care team (PCT). A significant number of people in Australia want to pass away at home and having very good palliative care service provision is key to making this happen.
The PCT can assist with end of life planning, pain and symptom management, access to equipment, access to carer respite, provide information to carers and bereavement counselling and support. Referrals can be made by contacting the MLHD central intake on 1800 654 324.
For more information contact LHAC chairwoman Margaret King on 0409 815 901 or visit www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/our-services/palliative-care
