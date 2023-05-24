LOCAL LEADER: Talking of matters of life and death

The Area News
Talking of matters of life and death

By Margaret King
Updated May 24 2023 - 8:25pm, first published 10:00am
The Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee is highlighting National Palliative Care Week which runs from May 21 to 27. This year's theme is 'Matters of Life and Death'.

