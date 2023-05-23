West Wyalong is firmly throwing their hats into the ring as League Tag contenders, having seen off another heavyweight at Ron Crowe Oval.
The Mallee Chicks played host to last year's grand finalist, the Black and Whites, and the hosts were able to secure another upset off the back of defeating defending champions Leeton in round one.
It was a tight battle, with Ava Lemon and Charlee Jones crossing for the West Wyalong side while Lara Rossetto and Tia'Nah Hoare scored for the Black and Whites.
It was the kicking that made the difference, with Bree Franklin converting both tries to see the Mallee Chicks remain unbeaten after a 12-8 win.
Yenda continued their strong start to the season after coming away with a 24-18 win over TLU Sharks.
DPC Roosters were able to hold off a determined Yanco-Wamoon side with a 26-12 win, while Leeton picked up their second win of the season with a 14-4 win over Hay.
