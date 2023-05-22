Poor conditions slowed their game and made for less entertaining play, but Griffith are pleased with their 22-goal win over Turvey Park all the same.
The undefeated Swans came to Wagga for their fourth consecutive away game and coach Joh Munro said her side was forced to play an adjusted game.
"It rained just before we went on court and the conditions were difficult," Munro said.
"The game itself is a little bit messy and a lot slower, but pleased to come away with the win."
Having never played Turvey Park herself, Munro said she wasn't sure what to expect from the Bulldogs but had anticipated a hard game.
"I wasn't 100 per cent sure what the scoreline would look like, we were preparing for a close game as we always do," she said.
"The conditions on the court, it was very slippery. We had a lot of people from both teams hitting the deck constantly, the ball movement was slower, it was a very cautious game.
"Skill errors were a feature of it, it was a messy win but still good to get the win.
"It really changes the whole game, as much as you want to you can't really push off and change direction as dynamically, or you can try but you slip over.
Though pleased with the way that her side were able to adjust their game away from the quick, dynamic movement they prefer, Munro knows they'll need to be cleaner in their top-of-the-table clash this weekend.
Welcoming the also undefeated Coolamon to Griffith, Munro is hoping for a dry game, for both teams sake.
"I love when there's two teams that are really great and they're just going at it for four quarters," she said.
"I think when the conditions kind of detract from that, obviously it's still a great battle but it doesn't really allow you or the other team to play to their strengths, so we're hoping for good conditions and that both teams can bring their best."
Regardless of conditions, Munro knows the game won't be a walk in the park.
"We just have to focus on what our strengths are, I personally don't know a lot about Coolamon but being undefeated, and having some big wins, I'm just expecting it to be a really hard battle again," she said.
"We really have to look at what we're good at and really try to strengthen and fine tune that up.
"We're fully anticipating that it's going to go down probably to the last whistle, so we just need to be prepared for that battle."
Though her nerves don't bother her as much as they used to, Munro said she still gets excited ahead of the big games and what they can bring from players.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
