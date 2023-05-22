The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Griffith's Santa Dissegna celebrated her 100th birthday on May 20

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 23 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Santa Dissegna at her 100th birthday party. Photo by Sarah Dissegna.
Santa Dissegna at her 100th birthday party. Photo by Sarah Dissegna.

Griffith's Santa Dissegna has turned 100 years old, celebrating the milestone with a beautiful party with friends and family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.