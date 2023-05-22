The Area News
Griffith Blacks see off Ag College in SIRU Women's

Liam Warren
Updated May 22 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 2:17pm
A two-week break has done nothing to impact the efforts of the Griffith Blacks in the SIRU Women's competition after a resounding win at home against Ag College.

