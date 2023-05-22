A two-week break has done nothing to impact the efforts of the Griffith Blacks in the SIRU Women's competition after a resounding win at home against Ag College.
It was a bit of a slow start for the Blacks as the Aggies were able to make the most of an early mistake to get over for the first points through Tessa Good.
The Blacks were able to get into attacking territory and were able to get points as Jacklyn Vidler found her way over the line.
The home side was able to get a roll on in the late stages of the first half, and a try late to Amelia Lolotonga saw the Blacks leading 15-5 at the break.
After having some trouble getting out of their own end, the Blacks were able to extend their lead when Lolotonga was able to get over for her second of the afternoon.
The Ag College side gave away possession close to their own line once again, with Vidler able to get over for her second before, despite the best efforts from the Blacks defenders on their own line, Aggies were able to get their second try of the match through Good.
The Blacks scored two tries in the dying stages, including one to Charli Cunial, to see the Griffith Blacks able to maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a 35-10 win over Ag College.
Blacks coach Lama Lolotonga was pleased to see his side able to overcome a slow start which he put down in some part to the back-to-back byes.
"We were doing really well after the third game, but two weeks is really hard to keep that momentum going, but there is nothing we can do about it," he said.
"It took about 20 minutes for the girls to get back into it and get their minds and feet on the ground."
The Blacks had a couple of debutants make their first appearance for the clubs, and Lolotonga was proud of how they integrated into the side.
"I was really happy with the way the new girls played. Three of them haven't played rugby before," he said.
"Our defence came good in the end as well; Ag is a strong side and were trying to play through the middle but outside of the first five minutes, we were able to keep them under control."
The Blacks will be at home again next weekend in what will be a special weekend for the club as they battle for the Ben Groat Cup against CSU Reddies.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
