Dual motorbike thefts prompt call for information

Police are appealing to the community after a pair of motorbike thefts over two days.
In the 24 hours between 6.30am on May 17 and 6.30am on May 18, a 2013 black Honda 250 was taken from a driveway in Beale Street - while a 1984 red Suzuki TF185 was taken three days later - vanishing from the back of ute while it was parked in Canal Street.
Police are investigating the thefts, and have called to the community for information. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS
Meanwhile, a narrow escape for one driver after a white Hilux and a semi-trailer collided at an intersection.
At 11.15am on May 16, the ute failed to give way at the intersection of Kidman Way and Braithwaite Road in Tharbogang - T-boning the side of the semi-trailer.
Fortunately, nobody was injured in the accident and the drive has been issued with a fine for failing to give way.
