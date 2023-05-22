While it was a cooler morning to than the previous weekend, the action was hot on the courts at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre for the fourth round of the Griffith Netball Association season.
The Superwash Stars have been the front runners, alongside AT Welding Services, and looked to continue their unbeaten start to the season.
Their perfect start continued as they were able to take a 46-0 win over Development Squad Blue, while AT Welding Services also continued their flawless start after coming away with a 40-14 win over Hot Shots.
In the remaining 12s/13s game, PSS Sapphires were able to pick up their first win of the season after coming away with a 20-9 victory.
Meanwhile in the late 8/9s division games, Panthers kept their unbeaten run going after a 23-0 win over Davidson Electrical while Calabria Crystals picked up their second win of the season after a 10-4 win over Netstars.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
