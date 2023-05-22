The Area News
A special three-day local art show is being held to raise funds for Griffith Aged Support Services

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 22 2023 - 7:38pm, first published 1:00pm
Kristy-Lee Agresta from Rooms of Requirement, with Yvette Pastro and Christine Badoco from Griffith Aged Support Services. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Griffith Aged Support Services will be holding a special art show at Rooms of Requirement, showing off local talent and raising funds to expand their services.

Local News

