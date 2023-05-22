Griffith Aged Support Services will be holding a special art show at Rooms of Requirement, showing off local talent and raising funds to expand their services.
GASS will be setting up in the ROR Space from May 25 to 27, showing and selling local art - with a raffle offering a beautiful work by Anne Mills.
Aged support worker Yvette Pastro explained that she had recently been attending some art classes herself, which had inspired the art show.
"It is all about promoting local artists, and money raised goes to our service. It's a gold coin donation to enter, you can vote for your favourite artwork and that winner wins a $100 voucher," she said.
"There's a raffle of a beautiful big painting that Anne Mills has donated - that's five dollars a ticket. That's drawn on the Saturday."
Money raised will go towards providing Griffith's seniors with more opportunities to get out and about, and keep them involved in the wider community.
"It's about keeping them in the community, being involved and encouraging independence," Ms Pastro said.
A champagne opening will be held on the Friday evening, offering the perfect way to start the weekend with an evening of bubbles and art - while every day will offer morning and afternoon tea as well as some delicious local cooking.
Ms Pastro emphasised GASS's gratitude to Kristy-Lee Agresta, who has donated use of the co-working space for the art show.
"It's a lovely art space, Kristy-Lee has donated her rooms here for the three days, big thank you to her for her time and patience."
She added that they were hoping to make the art show an annual occurrence, if the community showed enough interest.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
