Hanwood take victory over Wagga United in Pascoe Cup

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 21 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 5:16pm
Goals either side of the halftime break were enough for Hanwood to maintain their hold on the top of the table after a 2-0 win over Wagga United.

