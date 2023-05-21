Goals either side of the halftime break were enough for Hanwood to maintain their hold on the top of the table after a 2-0 win over Wagga United.
Coach Jason Bertacco was happy with the work his side did to break down a tight United outfit.
"It was about trying to get the ball on the deck and play," he said. "Wagga United sat back pretty deep and tried to counter, so we had a fair bit of the ball and did a lot of good things."
Jordan DeMarco opened the scoring just before halftime after he was able to spot United's keeper off the line and place the ball into the top corner.
The lead was extended after the break as Hanwood were able to turn the defence into attack as they were able to get Will Piva in behind, and after he beat the defenders, he was able to calmly place the ball into the back of the net.
RELATED
Having had the bye last weekend, Bertacco was pleased to see his side pick up where they left off.
"Wagga United have picked up a few players because they are a lot stronger than they have been," he said.
"It was a good game to have straight after the bye, and to get back into it was really good.
"We know we have a tough three weeks before the long weekend, so we have ticked this one off and moved on to take on Tolland."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.