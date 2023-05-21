After a tough start to the season, Yenda have opened their account after a trip to Lake Cargelligo to take on TLU Sharks.
Charlie Tiaina was able to score a double, while Todd Granger and Chris Latu were able to get Yenda off to a strong start before Sinelle Thorpe answered for TLU.
It didn't halt the momentum of the Blueheelers however, as Isaiah Little-Buerckner, Granger, Trey Woodland and Jyden Smith all crossed to hand their side the two points with a 52-14 win over the Sharks with Thorpe scoring a second and Corey Loftus scored the other for the home side.
Meanwhile, the Black and Whites were able to maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a 36-22 win over West Wyalong.
Sireli Vulaono and Ben Watts scored doubles for the Panthers with Solo Toru and Mark Tiere chipped in with one each to help the Black and Whites remain unbeaten.
Chris Mayberry, Luke Chandler-Van Vlient and Dylan McCartney were the try scorers for the Mallee Men.
