DPC Roosters were made to fight hard at the Darlington Point Sportsground before they were able to overcome the Yanco-Wamoon Hawks.
Tries to Rowan Matthews and Petro Taitusi had the Yanco-Wamoon side out to a surprise lead in the opening 10 minutes.
It was short-lived as Joe Peato was able to score two tries, but Taitusi was able to answer with his second of the afternoon to see the Hawks retake the lead.
The Roosters were able to take the ascendancy heading into the break as Guy Thompson and Samuel Storey found their way over and took a 20-18 lead into the break.
Jack Cooper continued his strong start to his time with the Hawks and gave the visitors the lead, but that seemingly woke the Roosters up.
The DPC side was able to score five tries in the space of eight minutes, with Daniel Brain, Peato, Thompson, Storey and Thomas Fattore able to get the Roosters into a winning position as they were able to hold on to take a 46-22 win.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
