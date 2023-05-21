The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Yoogali SC defeat Brindabella Blues to remain at the top of the Capital Premier League ladder

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 21 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yoogali SC is enjoying one of their best runs since joining the Capital Premier League as they picked up their fifth straight win with a 2-1 win over Brindabella Blues at Solar Mad Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.