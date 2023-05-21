Yoogali SC is enjoying one of their best runs since joining the Capital Premier League as they picked up their fifth straight win with a 2-1 win over Brindabella Blues at Solar Mad Stadium.
It was a first half where Yoogali were tasked with defending with a wind behind the Brindabella side, and coach Darren Bailey was happy to see his side able to hold the visitors out.
"The first half, we were against a very strong wind, so you just have to hold teams out and get through the tough times, and we were able to do that," he said.
"It was a really strong wind, and it was good to see everyone stand up to the extra support for them."
Yoogali weren't without chances in the first half, with Mason Donadel forcing a save with a shot from long range, while Joey Preece also had a couple of chances that just missed the target as the side entered halftime locked at 0-0.
It was only a matter of minutes after the halftime interval that the home side was able to open the scoring.
Bailey was able to play Preece in behind the Blue's defence, and after, he was able to turn inside the defenders and place the ball through the Brindabella keeper's legs to take a 1-0 lead.
The Brindabella side was able to get back on level terms 11 minutes later as after making a break down the wing, Jacob Leonard was able to steer his shot into the back of the net after it came off the far post.
Yoogali were able to retake the lead with 22 minutes remaining as after Preece battled hard to keep the ball alive, he was able to find Reuben Donadel on the right side.
Reuben sent Mason Donadel through on goal, and his shot at the near post was powerful enough to beat the Blues keeper and secure the points for Yoogali as they were able to hold on for a 2-1 victory.
The strong start to the second half was just what Bailey wanted to see.
"We spoke at halftime that we didn't really get to play our style of football in the first half," he said.
"I think in the second half, we came out all guns blazing and got the job done."
With five straight wins, the Yoogali side sits atop the Capital Premier League ladder, entering the second third of the season.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
