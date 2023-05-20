The Area News
Turvey Park has prevailed in a early contender for game of the year after overcoming Griffith late to win by three-points

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated May 20 2023 - 8:15pm, first published 8:13pm
Griffith's Henry Delves gets a kick while under pressure from Turvey Park's Harry Woods during their clash at Maher Oval. Picture by Les Smith
Turvey Park has taken out a strong contender for match of the year after defeating Griffith by three-points at Maher Oval.

