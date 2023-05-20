The Griffith Blacks were their own worst enemies after they fell to a 31-13 defeat to Ag College.
The visiting side had the better of the possession in the opening 12 minutes, and they were able to convert the field position into points when Alex Meades found his way over to give his side a 7-0 lead.
The Blacks were able to answer quickly off the back of two successful penalty goals to close to within a point as wet weather swept across Exies.
Aggies pushed the lead back out to six heading into halftime when Thomas Heilman crossed after the Blacks lost Andrew Fauoo to a yellow card.
The Blacks missed a chance to close to within three, and a matter of minutes later, ill-discipline would see the Griffith side play the remainder of the game with 14 players after a red card, and Aggies were able to score three quick tries to all but put the game to bed with a 31-6 lead.
The Blacks showed a fight in the final 10 minutes, and after having had the territory in the final stages, Patrick Gunn crossed to close the gap to 18 points just before full-time.
Chris McGregor was frustrated with the way his side let themselves down.
"You can't expect to win a game of football when you have 14 men on the field for 50 minutes of the game, and that is what killed us," he said.
"The boys never gave up and were able to score the last try. We kept them out for the final 10 minutes, but until we get our discipline and simple things right, we won't win games of footy."
The Blacks will now look to regroup when they take on CSU Reddies to see who takes the Ben Groat Cup next weekend.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
