The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Blacks fall to Ag College in Southern Inland Rugby Union

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 20 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 6:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Blacks were their own worst enemies after they fell to a 31-13 defeat to Ag College.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.