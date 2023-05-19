The Area News
St Marys student William Johnstone qualifies for NSW Catholic Schools Cross Country

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated May 19 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 1:54pm
Coach Alex Marchese coaching St Marys para-athlete William Johnston at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre recently. Picture by Allan Wilson
Coach Alex Marchese coaching St Marys para-athlete William Johnston at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre recently. Picture by Allan Wilson

A St Marys Yoogali student is off to the big smoke after impressing his peers in two carnivals, the latter which has qualifying him to perform in Sydney.

