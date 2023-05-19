A St Marys Yoogali student is off to the big smoke after impressing his peers in two carnivals, the latter which has qualifying him to perform in Sydney.
He is one of only two who will represent his area in his classification next month.
12-year-old William Johnstone, who suffers from vision and hearing impairment, aced his school cross-country carnival earlier this month, beating the national qualifying time in the 1500m race, recording six minutes 16.
A week before he also performed well in the Wagga Diocese Cross Country and Athletic Competitions in multi-class and able-body, recording a time of 10 minutes.
As a result, he will compete in the NSW Catholic Schools Cross Country in Sydney on June 13.
While it will be the first time he has attended, it isn't the first time he has qualified, with previous opportunities unfortunately ruled out by COVID-19.
Both his mother Alisha Johnstone and his coach, Alex Marchese, say he is setting the bar for athleticism in the area.
"The fact he hasn't been able to attend in previous years has only made him more determined," Ms Johnstone said. "He's one of only two in the area who have qualified.
"He's never competed for athletics as such, it's always been cross-country. Now he's training and performing better and better each time. I think he's an inspiration.
"While he will compete in the Paralympic division, there aren't many in the sport which means he will also be running with a lot of able-bodied kids. So that will push him a lot further.
"It goes to show that no matter what needs or differences you have, you can achieve greatness and turn those things into your strengths."
Coach Alex Marchese, who is an Australian Para-athlete gold medalist, says William's training regime consists of four sessions per week which are seeing him go from strength to strength.
"At the moment he does two days with me, as well as training sessions with his parents. His performance is consistently improving. He's a para-athlete, but the fact that he is running with able-bodied and multi-class athletes is a testament to his talent."
Alex's mentor, Mark Reed, is head of Cross-Country Hailey Bury in Melbourne and a level three coach with Athletics Australia.
Mr Reed also shared in his praise of William, saying he is one to watch.
"I think if he continues his level of commitment, his natural improvement will absolutely shine through and he will always continue to improve. The performances themselves highlight this, and I have every confidence he will continue to shine," Mr Reed said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
