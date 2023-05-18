The Area News
Griffith City Council will vote on who manages the annual fun run, from a pool of one

By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 18 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:00pm
Photo by Liam Warren
It looks like Can Assist will keep hold of the Griffith City 2 Lake Fun Run, after Griffith City Council received minimal offers to take over the operation.

