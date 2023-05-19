New players welcome at Henderson Oval
Croquet games start from 1pm at the Henderson Oval croquet fields every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. New players are welcome. More details form croquetgriffith@gmail.com
Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Exploring the use of AI in creating art
Created by Dr Tony Curran, What A Machine brings together AI-driven algorithms to fuse together man and machine made art. Dr Curran explores the interplay between painting and digital art which threatens to at one point replace artists and expand creative potential. The exhibition runs until June 25.
Players encouraged to tee-off for good cause
The 11th Cystic Fibrosis Charity Golf Day begins at Griffith Golf Club from 10am. Funds raised will be contributed to research into cystric fibrosis. Thirty teams are expected to play with raffles organsied throughout the day.
Weekend nightlife
From 7pm on Ago will be performing at the Sporties Club on Saturday. At the Exies Main Club you can catch the Covid Bros from 7.30pm. On Saturday night you can catch Luke Beltrame with the tunes from 8pm at the Griffith Leagues Club. From 10pm on Saturday, DJ Ciri and DJ Rossi will be spinning beats at the Area Hotel.
Griffith artist explores works of Andy Warhol
Arist Isis-Rae Ronan will run two sessions at the Griffith Regional Art Gallery on Sunday exploring the methods and magic of Andy Warhol. From 10am, children six to 12-years-old and from 12pm teenagers 13 to 18-years-old will create their own Pop Art label. Tickets are $30 to $35.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until noon at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants and more, plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
