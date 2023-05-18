Best of Sydney Writer's Festival direct to Griffith

The best of the Sydney Writer's Festival will be livestreamed directly into Griffith City Library, offering all a chance to hear from top Australian and international talent.
Headlining events from the famed festival will be simultaneously livestreamed on May 25, 26 and 27 - including conversations with crime novelist Jane Harper, Booker Prize-winner Eleanor Catton and even Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead.
Artistic director Ann Mossop said she was especially excited for some of the speakers who would be at the event, whether livestreaming or not.
"It's just great for the Writer's Festival to have a big contingent of international authors back, there's a fantastic collection of speakers. It's a really diverse, big program," she said.
"Alexis Wright has a new book that she's going to be talking about, Richard Flanagan is doing our closing address. I'll be getting into everything I can."
The Live and Local program, while not offering everything the Sydney Writer's Festival is featuring, livestreams out of Bay 18 - the largest space the event has and the home of many of the headline discussions and talks for the entire festival.
The livestreams won't be a one-way ticket either, with audiences invited to submit questions and thoughts over a text line straight to Sydney - for organisers to share with speakers.
"Live and Local is a wonderful thing for us," Ms Mossop said.
"We've put all this work into getting the festival together, so to be able to share it with Australia is wonderful."
She added that it was a great opportunity for visitors to enjoy the programs highlights - even sold-out sessions with popular speakers.
Bookings are not required, and Ms Mossop said anyone was welcome for as long as they wanted to be there.
"A lot of the local libraries, they're running it for a few days so people can pop in for a session with some friends, or stay for a day."
Griffith City Library will be hosting the SWF Live and Local over May 25, 26 and 27.
