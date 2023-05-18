The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Sydney Writer's Festival "Live and Local" program will be streaming the best of the program to Griffith library

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 18 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Best of Sydney Writer's Festival direct to Griffith
Best of Sydney Writer's Festival direct to Griffith

The best of the Sydney Writer's Festival will be livestreamed directly into Griffith City Library, offering all a chance to hear from top Australian and international talent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.